Cars on a flooded street in Muscat on October 3, 2021. Life in the national capital and other governorates has come to a standstill. Image Credit: Reuters

Muscat/Dubai: The centre of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen hit land in Oman on Sunday after claiming the lives of three people, including a child, as authorities urged residents to evacuate coastal areas and delayed flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

A child who had been swept away by water was found dead in Wilayat of Al Amerat, the state news agency said, and another person was missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.

The storm was carrying winds of 120 kph (75 mph) and throwing up waves of up to 10 metres (32 feet), Omani authorities said.

Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through muddy brown floodwater.

The centre of the cyclone hit A’Suwaiq, bringing very high winds and thundestorm and lightning. Part of the eyewall of the storm, where the most severe weather occurs, had earlier entered Al Batinah South governorate, the state news agency said.

The cyclone will continue to cause heavy rainfall in North and South Al Batinah with rainfall predictions in the 200mm to 500mm range. The governorates of Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi and Al Dakhiliyah will be hit by the cyclone after midnight with rainfall ranging between 100mm and 300mm, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in its latest weather update.

“The latest satellite images and analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre show that tropical cyclone Shaheen is currently centred at a latitude of 23.8 degrees North and longitude 57.5 degrees East, and continues its movement towards the coasts of the governorates of South and North Al Batinah, and the center of tropical cyclone is about 30 km from the Wilayat of Suwaiq. The wind speed around the center is estimated at 65 knots (120 km/h). Rough seas with wave height ranging between 7 and 10 metres are expected.”

Oman's wadis (streams/ravines) are overflowing and streets in several governorates, including Muscat, are flooded as Shaheen dumped rain ahead of its landfall. Gusty winds exceeding 45 knots are blowing over Muscat. The winds will intensify further as the wall of the tropical cyclone Shaheen approached the coastline, according to Oman News Agency.

Oman earlier delayed and rescheduled flights to and from the airport of its capital city Muscat to Sunday evening or until further notice, the sultanate’s airports authority said on its official Twitter account. Flight tracker reported several flights skirting the Sea of Oman flight path to avoid the stormy winds. Oman Air has rescheduled flights to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Salalah, Dar Es Salam and Duqum.

Did you know? * Oman witnessed 46 cyclones in the last 130 years.

* The most deadly ones were in 1890, and the category 5 Cyclone Gonu, which struck the sultanate in 2007, and Cyclone Phet in 2010, which caused great material losses.

* The losses due to cyclones that struck Oman are estimated at $4 billion.

The national capital is at a standstill, with traffic stopped across the city. The wadis were reported full and Royal Oman Police is running patrols across the affected areas. The stormy weather has also resulted in power outages in some places in the sultanate. The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in Al Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents.

Sea-front residences evacuated

Highways and interior lanes in residential and industrial areas have been flooded as incessant rains continue.

Residents of North Al Ghubra, a region known for sea-front residences, have been evacuated as of October 2 night. The residents of premium water-front property Almouj have also been evacuated. Many schools and other public utility buildings have been converted into shelters. More than 2,700 people were put up in the emergency shelters.

Muttrah Souq, the water-front, facing the corniche in Muscat has been closed. The barricade separating the land from the waterfront in certain places across the cornich had fallen off due to the force of the water. Police and security personnel were in patrol through the night and even as this goes to print, staving off traffic from the areas. The residents staying in low-lying areas in this locality have been moved to shelters.

A statement from the National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) said: “Movement is cut off on the streets of Muscat Governorate, except for the Muscat Expressway, so as to allow for the movement of emergency and humanitarian assistance until cyclone Shaheen passes, and its effects are no more seen in the Governorate of Muscat.”

Most of the oil-exporting country’s five million people live in and around Muscat. Roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down, authorities said.

Traffic was also suspended in the Governorates of North and South Al Batina and there will be access only for emergency and humanitarian cases as the eye of the cyclone approaches the land with gusty winds. Heavy rains are expected to reach 500mm.

“Wind speeds accompanying the cyclone are accelerating to 135 km/hr,” the NCEM said, and called for all to stay home and take precautionary measures as more heavy rain is expected during the coming hours.

The cyclone is forecast to cause wind speeds of around 30 knots (35 miles an hour) at the key UAE oil-export and storage hub of Fujairah, said the port’s harbor master. This is within a normal range and shippers have not been advised to change their plans, but officials will alter their guidance if conditions worsen, he said.