Dubai: Two Omani men have died after drowning in a flooded valley in Wilayat Al Rustaq in South Al Batinah Governorate, local media reported.
They were first rescued by citizens and transferred to hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
This brings the total number of flashflood victims to 18 since the country was affected by unstable weather conditions.
The Sultanate witnessed extreme weather conditions over the past few days.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has urged the public not to swim in flooded valleys, water bodies and dangerous places.
Brigadier General Mohammed bin Nasser Al Kindi, Director General of Operations at the Royal Oman Police, said more than 40 people were rescued in the last few days.