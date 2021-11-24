With weather turning cool, many have opted to stay in Oman, to enjoy the holidays. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Muscat: Oman residents are all set to make merry when they swipe out of office tomorrow as the country ushers in a long weekend. The National Day holidays on November 28 and 29, translates to four days of holidays starting from November 26.

With weather turning cool, many have opted to stay in Oman, to enjoy the holidays. Some of the popular spots for the holidays are:

The Waterfront, in up market Shati area, is a crowd-puller for weekend revellers. Families, youngsters, couples and kids flock to the place that has a big open courtyard by the beach. Stylish cafes and food trucks serve up hot delicacies, as do fine-dining restaurants overlooking the picturesque beach. The promenade has an array of quick-bite restaurants and easy seating areas. An uptown affair that has become more a habit than a routine for residents in and around the place.

The Walk in Al Mouj or Wave as it was previously known is an eclectic mix of jazzy lights, pop-up stores, marina, techno-stage for shows, and a long walk-way by the marina waters. The nights come alive with different markets, fairy lamps, restaurants and lounge seating areas to catch up with friends and families. Another popular place for residents on the other side of the Muscat International Airport.

Beach Road, just below the ship-shaped Crowne Plaza hotel in Qurum is popular with the youth. A holiday and weekend magnet, this place has a ring of local and global outlets lining the esplanade.