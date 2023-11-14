Dubai: Oman has declared Wednesday and Thursday (November 22-23) as holidays in celebration of the 53rd National Day. A Royal decree by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has been issued to this effect.
These two days will be considered official holidays for both public and private sector employees, including those within the state’s administrative apparatus and other public legal entities, as well as workers in private sector establishments.
However, in case of any necessary work requirements, individuals may be allowed to work on these two days, provided that they are compensated in accordance with the regulations.
The National Day holiday in Oman brings with it an extended four-day weekend — from Wednesday to Saturday.
This extended break provides an opportunity for the people of Oman to deeply engage in the celebratory spirit of their nation’s 53rd National Day.