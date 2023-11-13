Dubai: Two persons have been arrested in Oman following a disturbing incident that gained widespread attention on social media.
The arrests were made by the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command after the suspects were seen in the video assaulting an Asian resident.
The incident came to light through a viral video, prompting public outrage and calls for action.
In response to the mounting concerns, the Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) confirmed it is monitoring of the situation.
The OHRC, in coordination with relevant authorities, has taken legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.
The commission underlined Oman’s commitment to upholding the rights and safety of all its citizens and residents, as enshrined in the Basic Law of the State.
Article 22 of the Basic Law of the State explicitly states that every human being has the right to a life of safety and dignity, free from harm or assault.
The Sultanate is committed to providing security to its citizens and every resident.