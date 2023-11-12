Dubai: Oman has recorded a substantial increase in vehicle registration, reaching approximately 1.645 million vehicles as of September 2023. The figure reflects a diverse range of vehicle types, with private vehicles constituting the majority.
According to the latest statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, private vehicles account for a significant 79.6 per cent of the total, numbering around 1.31 million.
Commercial vehicles represent 14.7 per cent of the total with 241,613 vehicles, indicating a robust transportation sector. Rental vehicles, contributing to the mobility needs of both tourists and residents, make up 2 per cent of the total, with a count of 32,097 vehicles. Meanwhile, taxis, an essential part of urban transport, account for 1.7 per cent with a total of 27,951 vehicles.
An interesting aspect of the vehicle registration data is the weight classification. The majority of vehicles, about 90.29 per cent, weigh less than 3 tonnes, totaling around 1.485 million vehicles. This category primarily includes passenger cars, small trucks, and vans, highlighting their popularity for both personal and commercial use.
According to statistics released in August by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the total population of Oman has reached 5,100,823. Omanis constitute 56.92 per cent of this figure, amounting to 2,903,219 people, while non-Omani residents make up 43.08 per cent, totaling 2,197,604 people.
August population count represents an increase of over 100,000 since March, when Oman’s population first surpassed the 5 million mark, a growth achieved within a span of approximately 4 months and 20 days.
Furthermore, the electronic census of population, housing, and establishments, whose results were announced in December 2020, revealed a 61 per cent increase in the population over the past decade, compared to the 2010 census.
Projections indicate that Oman’s population is expected to reach 8 million by 2040.