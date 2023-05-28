Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit expected to focus on regional diplomatic and security issues, Iranian state media reported, two days after Muscat mediated a prisoner swap between Iran and Belgium.
The visit takes place amid tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear programme as well as allegations it is supplying drones for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Tehran denies selling drones to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war.
Oman has long been an interlocutor for the West with Iran and has mediated the release of several foreign citizens and dual nationals.
On Friday, Oman helped secure the release of a Belgian aid worker, who was arrested in 2022 and sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on charges including spying, in exchange for an Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a failed bomb plot in France.
Haitham is expected to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss issues such as Tehran's strained ties with Egypt and Iran's disputed nuclear programme, Iranian state media reported.