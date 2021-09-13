Muscat: Dhofar University has become the first university in Oman to introduce a Hindi language course. This was announced by the Indian Embassy in Oman. It was formally launched by the Vice Chancellor of DU Professor Hassan Kashoob along with India’s ambassador to Oman, Manu Mahawar.
The Indian Embassy in a statement said: “Adding one more dimension to India Oman Strategic Partnership. Dhofar University becomes the first university in Oman to introduce Hindi language course.”
Dhofar University, in Salalah, offers diploma, graduate and undergraduate programmes and was started in 2004. Set in a sprawling landscape, the university attracts students from all over Oman. The languages being offered at DU currently are French, Italian, Mandarin and Hindi. The Indian ambassador praised the university and the government of Oman for providing students in Oman a chance to study the Hindi language.
The Indian Ambassador said a Hindi Chair will be sponsored by the government of India through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations very soon.
Indians rank second in the number of expatriates residing in Oman, after Bangladeshis. Many Omanis speak fluent Hindi and Hindi movies are received warmly by Omani audience as well.