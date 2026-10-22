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Oman toughens anti-drug laws with stricter testing rules, witness protection

New law expands exemptions from prosecution, introduces tougher enforcement measures

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The measures form part of the new Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67 of 2026, which also broadens eligibility for exemptions from criminal proceedings in certain drug-related cases.
The measures form part of the new Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67 of 2026, which also broadens eligibility for exemptions from criminal proceedings in certain drug-related cases.
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Dubai: Oman's Public Prosecution has outlined tougher measures to combat drug-related offences, including expanded criminal penalties for refusing drug tests, stronger protection for witnesses and new rules governing the closure of premises linked to narcotics offences.

The measures form part of the new Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67 of 2026, which also broadens eligibility for exemptions from criminal proceedings in certain drug-related cases.

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Under the legislation, relatives up to the fourth degree may submit requests for exemption from criminal proceedings on behalf of drug users if no relatives within the second degree are available.

The provision expands the range of family members eligible to seek such exemptions under the law.

The legislation also strengthens legal safeguards for witnesses and individuals cooperating with competent authorities in investigations into drug-related offences.

In a further tightening of enforcement measures, the law expands the circumstances in which refusing to provide a sample for drug testing constitutes a criminal offence.

These include cases where the Public Prosecution has authorised a person's arrest on suspicion of drug use, as well as situations where family members have reported an individual's use or possession of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

The legislation also introduces provisions allowing the temporary closure of premises where specified drug-related offences have been committed.

Such closures may range from three months to one year, while permanent closure remains applicable in cases stipulated by law.

The Public Prosecution said the provisions form part of the updated legal framework governing the fight against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, strengthening enforcement powers while extending legal protections and exemptions in specified circumstances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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