New law expands exemptions from prosecution, introduces tougher enforcement measures
Dubai: Oman's Public Prosecution has outlined tougher measures to combat drug-related offences, including expanded criminal penalties for refusing drug tests, stronger protection for witnesses and new rules governing the closure of premises linked to narcotics offences.
The measures form part of the new Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued under Royal Decree No. 67 of 2026, which also broadens eligibility for exemptions from criminal proceedings in certain drug-related cases.
Under the legislation, relatives up to the fourth degree may submit requests for exemption from criminal proceedings on behalf of drug users if no relatives within the second degree are available.
The provision expands the range of family members eligible to seek such exemptions under the law.
The legislation also strengthens legal safeguards for witnesses and individuals cooperating with competent authorities in investigations into drug-related offences.
In a further tightening of enforcement measures, the law expands the circumstances in which refusing to provide a sample for drug testing constitutes a criminal offence.
These include cases where the Public Prosecution has authorised a person's arrest on suspicion of drug use, as well as situations where family members have reported an individual's use or possession of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.
The legislation also introduces provisions allowing the temporary closure of premises where specified drug-related offences have been committed.
Such closures may range from three months to one year, while permanent closure remains applicable in cases stipulated by law.
The Public Prosecution said the provisions form part of the updated legal framework governing the fight against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, strengthening enforcement powers while extending legal protections and exemptions in specified circumstances.