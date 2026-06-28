GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman to extend compulsory sick leave insurance to expat workers

Mandatory coverage for public and private sector employees to take effect from July 20

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman extended compulsory sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance coverage to expatriate workers in the public and private sectors from July 20.
Oman extended compulsory sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance coverage to expatriate workers in the public and private sectors from July 20.
Supplied

Dubai: Oman will extend compulsory sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance coverage to expatriate workers in the public and private sectors from July 20 under a new decision issued by the Social Protection Fund (SPF).

The measure, introduced through SPF Decision No. 13/2026, makes participation in the insurance scheme mandatory for expatriate employees working in units of the State Administrative Apparatus, other public legal entities and private sector establishments governed by the Labour Law.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Social Protection Fund said the move aims to broaden social protection coverage and extend benefits to a wider segment of the Sultanate's workforce.

The sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance scheme has been in force for Omani workers since July 2019, covering employees in the public and private sectors, including those employed under temporary and training contracts, as well as retired workers.

Under the new decision, the coverage will be extended to all eligible expatriate employees working for government entities and private sector establishments subject to the Labour Law.

The provisions do not apply to expatriate workers outside the scope of the Labour Law, including domestic workers.

The Social Protection Fund said the expansion forms part of Oman's broader efforts to strengthen its social protection system and enhance welfare safeguards for the country's workforce.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In February, officers recorded 89 seizures involving 79.2kg of drugs and 213,000 pills.

Dubai Customs nabs 406kg drugs, 2.3m pills in crackdown

3m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Oman weighs social media ban for children under 16

1m read
Can an employer force you to travel after termination?

Can an employer force you to travel after termination?

2m read
New eco patrols target violations in Abu Dhabi

New eco patrols target violations in Abu Dhabi

2m read