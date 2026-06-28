Mandatory coverage for public and private sector employees to take effect from July 20
Dubai: Oman will extend compulsory sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance coverage to expatriate workers in the public and private sectors from July 20 under a new decision issued by the Social Protection Fund (SPF).
The measure, introduced through SPF Decision No. 13/2026, makes participation in the insurance scheme mandatory for expatriate employees working in units of the State Administrative Apparatus, other public legal entities and private sector establishments governed by the Labour Law.
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The Social Protection Fund said the move aims to broaden social protection coverage and extend benefits to a wider segment of the Sultanate's workforce.
The sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance scheme has been in force for Omani workers since July 2019, covering employees in the public and private sectors, including those employed under temporary and training contracts, as well as retired workers.
Under the new decision, the coverage will be extended to all eligible expatriate employees working for government entities and private sector establishments subject to the Labour Law.
The provisions do not apply to expatriate workers outside the scope of the Labour Law, including domestic workers.
The Social Protection Fund said the expansion forms part of Oman's broader efforts to strengthen its social protection system and enhance welfare safeguards for the country's workforce.