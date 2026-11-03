New rules require permits for camping, photography, research and other activities
Dubai: Oman has introduced new regulations governing activities across six nature reserves, requiring permits for camping, photography, scientific research and several other activities as part of efforts to protect natural resources and preserve sensitive ecosystems.
The Environment Authority issued six administrative decisions establishing regulatory controls for Al Khairan Nature Reserve, Ras Al Shajar Nature Reserve, Al Buraimi Oasis Nature Reserve, Al Dhahirah Nature Reserve, Al Jabal Al Gharbi Nature Reserve and Khawr Salalah Nature Reserve.
Under the regulations, individuals and organisations must obtain permits from the authority before undertaking a range of activities within the protected areas, including entry and movement, camping, overnight stays, photography, scientific studies, grazing and agricultural activities.
The permit requirements also extend to well drilling, exploration, mining, construction, tree planting and the collection of fossils, antiquities and stones.
The decisions establish controls on activities that could threaten wildlife, damage natural habitats or disrupt the ecological balance of the reserves, including the use of weapons or poisonous substances and off-road driving.
They also prohibit damaging vegetation, polluting water sources, introducing invasive or non-native species and vandalising facilities within protected areas.
Scientific research projects, agricultural activities and the construction or modification of buildings and other structures must also receive prior authorisation from the Environment Authority.
Individuals or entities found violating the regulations, including undertaking restricted activities without the necessary permits, could face administrative fines and other penalties.
The measures are aimed at strengthening environmental protection, regulating human activities and ensuring the sustainable management of Oman's protected natural areas.