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Oman tightens environmental regulations across six nature reserves

New rules require permits for camping, photography, research and other activities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman enforced stricter rules in six nature reserves to protect ecosystems, requiring permits for activities like camping, photography, and scientific research.
Oman enforced stricter rules in six nature reserves to protect ecosystems, requiring permits for activities like camping, photography, and scientific research.
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Dubai: Oman has introduced new regulations governing activities across six nature reserves, requiring permits for camping, photography, scientific research and several other activities as part of efforts to protect natural resources and preserve sensitive ecosystems.

The Environment Authority issued six administrative decisions establishing regulatory controls for Al Khairan Nature Reserve, Ras Al Shajar Nature Reserve, Al Buraimi Oasis Nature Reserve, Al Dhahirah Nature Reserve, Al Jabal Al Gharbi Nature Reserve and Khawr Salalah Nature Reserve.

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Under the regulations, individuals and organisations must obtain permits from the authority before undertaking a range of activities within the protected areas, including entry and movement, camping, overnight stays, photography, scientific studies, grazing and agricultural activities.

The permit requirements also extend to well drilling, exploration, mining, construction, tree planting and the collection of fossils, antiquities and stones.

The decisions establish controls on activities that could threaten wildlife, damage natural habitats or disrupt the ecological balance of the reserves, including the use of weapons or poisonous substances and off-road driving.

They also prohibit damaging vegetation, polluting water sources, introducing invasive or non-native species and vandalising facilities within protected areas.

Scientific research projects, agricultural activities and the construction or modification of buildings and other structures must also receive prior authorisation from the Environment Authority.

Individuals or entities found violating the regulations, including undertaking restricted activities without the necessary permits, could face administrative fines and other penalties.

The measures are aimed at strengthening environmental protection, regulating human activities and ensuring the sustainable management of Oman's protected natural areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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