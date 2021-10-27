Muscat: Oman will extend the validity of expatriates’ resident cards from the current two years to three years. Another recent decision mandating resident card for all the residents above 10 years of age has been given a deadline now, failing which fines will be imposed.
Announcing the updates, the Inspector General of Police and Customs said a grace period of 30 days will be given from the date of the person reaching 10 years of age. This decision was issued on October 21, 2021 and will take effect from the day following the date of its publication.
The fine for not getting a new resident card within 30 days of the person reaching 10 years is RO10. Authorities announced the Civil ID and residency cards shall be issued within 30 days from the date of the person attaining the age of 10 Omanis and residents, or from the date of entry of the resident to the Sultanate if his/her age is more than 10 years.
The new resident card fee as well as renewal fee is RO5, and the charge for replacing a damaged or lost resident card will be RO10. A fine of RO5 per month will be imposed for every month of delay in renewing the card.
The fees for getting a new civil ID is RO5; the renewal is also RO5. To replace a damaged or lost resident card, the fee will be RO20.