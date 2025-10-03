Oman to build Sultanate's first 3D printed mosque

Concept is inspired by a spiral ribbon, creating shaded walkways and tiered green spaces.
Dubai: Oman’s Dhofar Governorate has signed an agreement to build the country’s first mosque using 3D printing technology, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.
The mosque will be constructed by Innotech Oman, a pioneer in 3D printing for construction, in partnership with Oday Architecture. Its architectural concept is inspired by a spiral ribbon, creating shaded walkways and tiered green spaces.
The design will feature energy-harvesting technologies, capturing motion, wind, and solar power, while the oval prayer hall will be illuminated by a central oculus, allowing natural light to filter through in a symbolic gesture of divine guidance.
The minaret, inspired by the Omani sail and traditional incense burner, will be crowned with an Islamic crescent, blending heritage and modernity. Upon completion, the mosque will become a spiritual and urban centerpiece, harmonizing authenticity with innovation.
The agreement, part of the Dahariz Waterfront Development Plan in Salalah, was signed in the presence of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar. It brings together the Dhofar Municipality, led by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, and project sponsor Engineer Yasser bin Said Al Barami.
Dr. Al Ghassani said the project embodies the governorate’s vision to create innovative urban spaces that reflect Islamic identity while embracing sustainability. “This mosque will stand outas a spiritual, architectural, and cultural landmark along Dahariz Beach,” he noted, adding that 3D printing will help minimize material waste, accelerate construction, and integrate natural lighting, renewable energy, and coastal-friendly materials.
He explained that the landscape design includes salt- and wind-resistant plants, reinforcing Dhofar’s commitment to sustainable urban identity.
