Cairo: Oman Wednesday confirmed 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing to 2,903 the country's overall infections including 13 deaths, the Omani news agency ONA reported.
The newly diagnosed cases are 41 Omanis and 127 foreigners, the Health Ministry said without giving a breakdown of foreign patients’ nationalities.
The overall number of recoveries in Oman has reached 888 , ONA said.
A 67-year-old Omani man died of Covid-19, becoming the sultanate's 13th such fatality, the ministry said Tuesday night, according to ONA.