Massive fire breaks out in Oman, firefighters on high alert

Dubai: Firefighting teams from Oman’s Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) are working tirelessly to contain a blaze that broke out among several trees in the Wadi Al Abyad area of Nizwa, in Al Dakhiliya Governorate.
According to a statement from the CDAA, emergency crews were dispatched immediately after receiving reports of the fire, which erupted in a cluster of trees.
Teams are currently on the ground, deploying all available resources to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to surrounding areas.
The Authority confirmed that operations are ongoing, with firefighters working under challenging conditions to protect nearby vegetation and property. No injuries have been reported so far.
