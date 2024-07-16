Four Pakistanis were killed and 30 wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on Tuesday.

“The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al Wadi Al Kabir area,” police said in a statement.

The foreign ministry in Islamabad said four Pakistanis were killed and Omani authorities "neutralised" the gunmen.

"Four Pakistanis were martyred as a result of gunshots in the dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque," it said in a statement.

"Another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals," it added, saying "the government of Oman has neutralised the attackers."

Pakistani ambassador Imran Ali visited some of the wounded in hospital, the embassy posted on social media platform X.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack," it said in a statement.

"We are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralised the attackers."

There were also Pakistanis among the wounded, the embassy in Muscat said, adding that the number had yet to be confirmed.

In a video message, Ali urged Pakistani residents to cooperate with Omani authorities and avoid the area around the mosque which was hit.

"I have visited three or four hospitals. By the grace of God, all those injured are safe," Ali said.

"We are in touch with Omani authorities as well as hospitals. Our officers are on standby for emergency blood donations in the embassy," he added, saying a hotline has been set up to assist the wounded and their relatives.

Such an attack is rare in the Sultanate, which has regularly played the role of mediator in regional conflicts.

US embassy issues advisory

The US embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting and cancelled all visa appointments Tuesday.

“US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities,” the embassy wrote on social media platform X.

Footage verified by AFP shows people fleeing near Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots ring out.

Police gathering evidence

Police said “all necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation” following the attack.

“The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police added on X.

The area was still cordoned off later on Tuesday, with journalists unable to access the mosque, according to an AFP photographer there.

Oman has a population of over four million people, more than 40 per cent of whom are expatriate workers, according to government statistics.

Mediator in regional conflicts

The sultanate has regularly played the role of a mediator in regional conflicts, especially the conflict in Yemen between the Iran-backed Al Houthi rebels and the internationally-recognised government propped up by Saudi Arabia.

While several mosque attacks have roiled the Arab Gulf region in recent years, the incident on Tuesday is unprecedented for Oman.

A 2015 suicide attack on a mosque in Kuwait killed at least 27 worshippers and wounded more than 200 others. It was claimed by the Daesh (Islamic State) terror group.

That same year, Saudi Arabia saw two attacks on mosques in the span of one week. The two operations in May killed at least 25 people and were claimed by the Daesh group.