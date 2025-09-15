Oman grants full legal status to digital ID cards and driver’s licences

Citizens and residents can access documents directly through its official website: ROP
Dubai: Certified electronic versions of Oman’s national ID card and driver’s licence are now legally recognised across the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced.
The ROP said that citizens and residents can access the documents directly through its official website, with no requirement to carry physical copies.
First Lieutenant Salem bin Saeed Al Farsi, project manager for digital identity at the ROP, emphasised that the electronic documents carry the same legal validity as their hard-copy counterparts.
“Even in official situations, such as presenting identification to a government entity or to a police patrol, the electronic version can be used because it is legally recognised,” Al Farsi said.
According to Omani officials, the measure is part of ongoing efforts to streamline services and increase convenience, reducing the need for visits to service centers while strengthening Oman’s national push toward digital government.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox