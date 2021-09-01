Visitors to any hypermarket or coffee shops will have to show proof of vaccination to be allowed entry. Image Credit: AFP

Muscat: Starting today, only vaccinated people can enter hypermarkets, commercial establishments, coffee shops and restaurants across Oman. Visitors to any hypermarket or coffee shops will have to show proof of vaccination to be allowed entry.

The Tarassud+ app, which is now on every resident and citizens’ smartphone and records the vaccination report, should be shown where required. Saved screen-shots clearly showing the QR code are also accepted. The decision follows the directive of the Supreme Committee in charge of monitoring COVID-19 developments in the Sultanate. Oman opened its international borders for normal operations from today, after nearly four months of close-down.

Malls will be implementing the rule of entry for vaccinated public from September 15. Vaccination is going on at a feverish pitch in Oman, with various target groups being given free jabs, apart from the ones being given in private clinics and hospitals upon payment.

Non-vaccinated residents entering Oman

A recent communication shared by Government Communication Centre said that subject to condition of undergoing a 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine, even non-vaccinated expat residents can return to Oman. This holds good for those who have taken one dose of the vaccine from Oman, and were unable to get their second jab from elsewhere.