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Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Oman

Emergency teams deployed as wadis overflow and water surges through low-lying areas

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Heavy rainfall across the Sultanate of Oman triggered flash floods in several areas, with the impact most severe in parts of Musandam Governorate. Authorities confirmed that a woman was swept away by floodwaters in Khasab, highlighting the dangers posed by rapidly rising water levels during intense weather conditions.

Emergency teams were deployed to affected areas as wadis overflowed and water surged through low-lying regions. Officials urged residents to remain cautious, avoid crossing flooded roads and valleys, and follow safety advisories issued by civil defence authorities.

The unstable weather brought heavy downpours, strong winds, and reduced visibility, disrupting movement in some areas and prompting alerts nationwide. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, emphasizing the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions as adverse weather conditions persist in parts of Oman.

Related Topics:
Weather forecastOman

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