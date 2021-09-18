Muscat: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), arrived in Oman on an official one-day visit. He met with the Omani Minister of Health Dr Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Saidi, and visited the main vaccination centre in Oman set up at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. Dr Tedros was briefed during his visit to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on the progress of the vaccination process that is run as national campaign.
Dr Tedros praised the efforts of the Sultanate in dealing with the COVID-19 situation, through the Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with developments due to the pandemic. He noted that Oman, in line with the recommendations of the WHO, implemented several measures that contributed to limiting the spread of the virus.
Dr Ahmed Al Saidi, Oman’s Minister of Health, confirmed that the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate is steadily improving, as are the numbers of COVID-19 infected cases. He noted the total number of infected patients admitted in intensive care in the Sultanate stands at 20 currently.