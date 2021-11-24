Cairo: Kuwaiti anti-drug police had seized 17 kilograms of narcotics stowed into the guts of live sheep, the country’s Interior Ministry said.
The illicit stuff was seized by the Kuwaiti Narcotics-Combatting Directorate in a shipment of sheep coming from an unspecified neighbouring country, according to the ministry.
Upon a tip off about a potential drug smuggling, police were alerted that two persons planned to receive a quantity of drugs hidden inside guts of sheep, the ministry said.
Police investigations located the site of keeping the drug-stuffed animals and the haul was seized in the presence of Interior Minister Thamer Al Aly.
Suspects in the case and the seized drugs were referred to prosecution.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.