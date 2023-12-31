Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has closed a dermatology and beauty clinic and suspended a doctor for administering a lip filler injection to a child.
The action followed an uproar on social media triggered by a video posted by the famous Kuwaiti blogger Sarah Al Kandari on Snapchat.
The video, which spread across various platforms, showed her daughter receiving a ‘lip filler’ treatment.
In the video, Sarah Al Kandari explained the details of their visit to the beauty clinic, where her young daughter underwent the cosmetic procedure.
The blogger discussed the procedure, referred to as “French lips,” and shared a series of videos showing her daughter’s lips before and after the filler injection.
Al Kandari claimed it was the second time this procedure was performed on her child.
The blog post faced immediate backlash and widespread criticism from the public, condemning Al Kandari for what was deemed irresponsible behavior towards her 8-year-old daughter.
As the controversy escalated, the blogger later denied in a video that her child underwent plastic surgery, asserting that it was her 19-year-old sister who received the lip filler treatment, not her young daughter.
Responding to the incident, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health released a statement confirming the closure of the clinic and the suspension of the involved doctor. They were referred to the Medical Responsibility Authority concerning the alleged cosmetic procedure on a child.
The ministry’s statement outlined that these actions were taken following the findings of a technical inspection team, which was formed to investigate the claim. The team noted several violations concerning the regulation of the medical profession and its auxiliary professions, as well as patient and medical facility rights.