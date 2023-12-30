Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Health has issued Circular No. 161 of 2024, instructing medical and paramedical staff to wear face masks during their working hours.
The directive applies to all hospitals, specialised centres, and primary healthcare facilities across the country. The Ministry's announcement emphasises the critical importance of mask-wearing as a preventive measure against the spread of respiratory viruses.
Alongside the mask mandate, the Ministry also highlighted the necessity of maintaining hand hygiene through regular washing with water, soap, and the use of disinfectants. Furthermore, medical personnel are urged to stay up-to-date with seasonal respiratory vaccinations, including the latest versions of the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
The Ministry said it aims to mitigate the risk of virus transmission within healthcare settings, ensuring a safer environment for both healthcare providers and patients, adding that the implementation of these measures is a part of Kuwait's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of respiratory illnesses and maintain the health and safety of its population."