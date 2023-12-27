Dubai: UAE-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia will resume flights daily flights Kabul International Airport (KBL) from its Sharjah hub Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) on January 10, 2024. Services from non-Afghan airlines were suspended for two years, following a regime change in Afghanistan.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “Kabul is the latest addition to our expanding network from Sharjah, allowing our customers in the UAE and beyond to experience our renowned products.”
Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft and the flight to Kabul will depart from Sharjah at 4.25 am every day. Ali said, “The introduction of Air Arabia's direct flights to Kabul is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing passengers with value-driven and affordable air travel, as well as new destinations to explore.”
Jazeera Airways, a Kuwaiti low-cost carrier, is also set to launch international flights to Kabul. Dubai's flydubai recently became the first international airline to resume flights to Afghanistan after the 2021 suspension.
Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air currently serve various global destinations from KBL. With Jazeera Airways and Air Arabia joining, the total international carriers at Kabul Airport will reach three, down from the previous six.