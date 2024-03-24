Cairo: With Kuwait going ahead with mandatory biometric fingerprinting for its citizens and expatriates, a plan is afoot among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state members to implement a unified fingerprint system, according to a Kuwaiti newspaper.
Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has given a three-month deadline, which began on March 1, for mandatory biometric fingerprinting. Failing to comply will restrict access to the ministry’s services, including the renewals of residency permits (iqama) and driver’s licenses.
Around 1.7 million people have already undergone biometric fingerprinting in Kuwait, a country of some 4.8 million people, mostly expatriates, a newspaper has reported, citing well-informed sources.
“Kuwait’s expedited conducting of the fingerprinting for the eligible ones and the setting of a three-month deadline came upon Gulf coordination in this respect,” said the sources without elaborating.
They added that some countries have asked for swift implementation of security linkage and the exchange of data. Finalising the process will automatically resolve the issue of dual nationality.
“Setting up a biometric fingerprint data base will remarkably contribute to establishing security linkage with other countries, the Interpol, the Arab state and the Gulf countries in particular,” the sources said.
They explained the step will provide security data on the wanted persons in connection to security cases and limit the numbers of people attempting to enter Kuwait with forged passports.
Coordination is underway among the GCC countries to resolve the issue of dual nationality that places financial and social burdens. Fingerprinting data will help expose dual nationality holders who may use different identity documents while travelling.
“Biometric fingerprinting will provide a data base serving as an official reference to identity. This type of fingerprinting is mandatory for entry and departure of passengers in a large number of countries,” the sources concluded.
The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said its personnel continue to take biometric fingerprints of Kuwaitis, other GCC nationals, and expatriates at Kuwait’s border outlets, the Kuwait International Airport and designated centres across the country.
Besides Kuwait, the GCC comprises the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.