Cairo: Foreign domestic labour employed by Saudis or other Gulf nationals travelling on the King Fahd Causeway, which links Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have to hold valid iqamas and passports among other requirements, the major facility’s operator has said.
The King Fahd Authority added that domestic workers should also be accompanied by the employer or the family as well as having a medical insurance document when travelling to Saudi Arabia.
The medical insurance is not among prerequisites for this labour when travelling to Bahrain, according to an infograph posted on the authority's Twitter.
Domestic workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as shown on the Saudi health app Tawakklna.
Last March, the facility’s operator lifted several restrictions related to COVID-19 including the mandatory vaccination certificate, PCR tests before and after arrival as well as quarantine for travellers.
Easing the curbs followed a decline in infection rates in Saudi Arabia that had earlier lifted most COVID-19 restrictions including cancelling mandatory PCR tests as well as institutional and home quarantine for arrivals in the kingdom.
The 25kg-long King Fahd Causeway was inaugurated in 1986 and has since been vital for movement between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, two members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.