Dubai: The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has announced that, starting Saturday, all expatriate workers must settle any outstanding traffic fines before leaving the country, regardless of their reason for departure.
This initiative, aimed at recovering the Ministry's debts from expatriates, is in accordance with Act 17 (1959) and Act 67 (1976), the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media said in a press statement.
Expatriates can clear their dues either online or through the traffic departments distributed across the country. Furthermore, payment offices are available at various land, sea, and air border points, including the Kuwait airport.
The Ministry has urged all individuals to comply with the set legal guidelines, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring the nation's security and public order.
Over a recent two-day security operation, the General Traffic Department seized 36 vehicles found in deteriorated or damaged conditions, rendering them unfit for the roads. These vehicles were subsequently moved to the Ministry's garage. Additionally, during this operation, authorities issued a total of 400 security and durability violations.