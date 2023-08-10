Kuwait City: Kuwait on Thursday announced that the Indian myna bird does not pose a threat to the environment, rather, it makes a positive contribution to the country's wildlife.
In a statement to KUNA, Rashed Al-Hajji, the Head of Kuwait Environmental Lenses, highlighted that the myna bird is a sociable and intelligent creature, capable of producing various sounds and adapting well to different environments.
He emphasised that this bird has been a familiar presence in Kuwait for over three decades.
Although primarily native to South Asia, the Indian myna bird is often seen as an intruder on the Arab peninsula. However, it has successfully acclimated to the challenging local conditions.
Distinguished by its brown body, black hooded head, and distinctive bare yellow patch behind the eye, the common myna stands out. Its bill and legs exhibit a bright yellow coloration.
Al Hajji further noted the presence of a white patch on the outer primaries and white wing lining on the underside.
The myna bird's nesting season spans from April to July in India, during which they display a preference for constructing nests along cliff edges and even within suburban structures.