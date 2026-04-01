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Major fire breaks out in Kuwait International Airport after Iranian drone attacks

Kuwait accuses Iran-backed groups of drone attack on airport fuel facilities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Major fire breaks out in Kuwait International Airport after Iranian drone attacks

Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday that Kuwait International Airport had been targeted in a drone attack, which struck fuel storage tanks and triggered a major fire. No casualties were reported.

Abdullah Al Rajhi, official spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority, said the attack was carried out by Iran and its-backed armed groups, describing it as a “blatant assault” on the airport.

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He said the drones targeted fuel tanks belonging to Kuwait Aviation Fuel Company (KAFCO), leading to a large fire at the site.

Emergency teams were immediately deployed to bring the situation under control, with preliminary reports indicating that the damage was limited to material losses.

Authorities are continuing to assess the impact of the incident, as tensions in the region remain elevated.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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