Dubai: A Kuwaiti woman has been sentenced to two years in jail and fined KD5,000 (Dh60,640) for selling sex tapes of herself with her husband to her boyfriend so that he can post it on Snapchat and get more followers, local media reported.
The Public Prosecution charged the woman and her boyfriend with publishing immoral, pornographic pictures and videos from 2019 to 2020.
The woman, who runs the 'Eve’s World' account on Snapchat, admitted to filming her husband more than once without his knowledge, and getting her boyfriend to post these videos and pictures on the account in order to increase the number of followers.
The Criminal Court sentenced the woman and her boyfriend to two years imprisonment with hard labour, and imposed a fine of KD 5,000 each.