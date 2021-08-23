Dubai: A Kuwaiti man was arrested for assaulting a Ukrainian woman at dawn in her residence in Salmiya, local media reported.
Police said that a report was received from the complainant stating that an unknown person followed her until he forcibly entered her house, trying to indecently assault her, before the guard came to to her rescue after hearing her screams.
According to Al Rai newspaper, “The suspect was arrested in his car after the guard provided the security men with details. It turned out that he was a Kuwaiti citizen born in 1995."
After being arrested, the accused confessed to committing four previous crimes of kidnapping and sexual assault against unknown persons.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the accused chasing the Ukrainian woman despite the presence of several people on the street.