Kuwait City: As Kuwait mass vaccination campaign is underway, around 2,300 employees working in saloons, health centres and barbershops have been vaccinated, local media reported.
The vaccinations took place at the Ahmed Al Adwani school in Adaliya over the past two days in coordination with the Ministry of Health, Salons Union and the Civil Defence.
Commercial businesses vaccination
Vaccination of salon and health centre workers comes as Kuwait is working on vaccinating employees working in commercial businesses and service jobs.
Two weeks ago, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, the official spokesman of the Ministry of Health, said they had given 6,500 employees working at two malls (360 and Al Kout) the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, he noted that within the next few days they plan to vaccinate 10,000 people working at the Avenues mall, the largest mall in Kuwait.
In an effort to speed up the process, the Ministry of Health has added a section on the online registration form for food and beverage sector workers and has urged those who have not signed-up yet to pre-register for the vaccine.
Vaccination progress
As of May 16, Kuwait has doled out more than 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccines.
The Ministry of Health has been working on vaccinating as many people as possible to achieve herd immunity within the next few months.