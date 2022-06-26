Cairo: Kuwait’s security authorities have urged parents to report about their children taking drugs to help rehabilitate them, reassuring the whistleblowers will not be liable to law.
The Interior Ministry has said in a statement that admitting drug abusers into rehabilitation facilities is an “important and quick step” towards their recovery.
The statement was released to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The ministry cited its drug-awareness campaigns launched under the motto “With You”. The current drive aims to raise public awareness about perils of drugs and emphasises role of the family and education institutions in combatting them.
Kuwaiti anti-drug police, according to the ministry, registered 2,360 narcotics cases involving 2,990 suspects last year, against 1,825 cases and 2,489 suspects in 2020.
The stepped-up efforts by authorities in busting drug proliferation resulted in a 24 per cent drop in drug-related deaths, it added.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.