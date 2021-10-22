Dubai: Two Saudi brothers have been arrested in Kuwait for allegedly robbing expatriates and targeting groceries, local media reported.
One of the brothers has reportedly posed as a Municipal officer while the other impersonated as senior police officer.
According to a security source, the duo carried out their criminal activities over a period of 10 days, until the CID personnel got suspicious about their activities.
The CID investigations revealed the identity of the suspects following which police set a trap and caught one of the brothers red-handed.
The security source stated that the suspects have so far confessed to committing 7 grocery thefts and robbed a number of expatriates and spent the stolen money on ‘fun’ activities.
The source pointed out “investigations are still underway to know more about the crimes they have committed.”