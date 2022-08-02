Cairo: Kuwait’s labour authorities said they would soon launch a platform for citizens seeking jobs in the private sector as the country is working to create more jobs for Kuwaitis.
The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) plans to launch an updated version of its platform “Fakhrana” (Our Pride) on July 7 for citizens’ employments, the acting PAM Director-General Mubarak Al Azamy said.
“The platform also serves the private sector companies by displaying their job needs from the national labour, thus helping young Kuwaitis to shift to the private sector to enhance their skills,” he added.
The platform, he elaborated, will also provide services related to graduates’ rewards, anti-unemployment insurance and data updates.
In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up efforts to replace foreigners with citizens in jobs in an employment policy dubbed as “Kuwaitisation”
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic.