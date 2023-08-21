Kuwait: The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has announced plans to establish a shelter for male expatriates who have legal issues with their employers , the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The shelter, which will be similar to the one currently operating for female expatriates, will provide legal, social, and medical care to its residents.
The announcement was made by Dr. Fahad Al Murad, the acting deputy director general for expatriate workers protection. He affirmed that the shelter is needed to protect the rights of male expatriates who are often vulnerable to exploitation.
The centre for female expatriates has hosted more than 13,000 women since it was established in 2014. This year, it has received 960 women workers, in addition to eight children accompanied by their mothers. Most of the women have returned home, and only 35 remain at the shelter.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Human Rights Society has also been working to help expatriate workers. The society has partnered with the shelter to educate workers about their rights and duties under Kuwaiti law. This year, the society distributed leaflets and booklets in seven languages as part of its efforts to help workers.