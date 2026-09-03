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Kuwait tightens anti-money laundering rules for gold, real estate sectors

New rules require stricter customer checks, transaction monitoring and reporting

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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New Kuwait rules target money laundering in gold and real estate sectors, mandating due diligence, record-keeping and reporting to the Financial Intelligence Unit.
New Kuwait rules target money laundering in gold and real estate sectors, mandating due diligence, record-keeping and reporting to the Financial Intelligence Unit.
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Dubai: Kuwait has introduced stricter anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules for gold and precious metals traders and the real estate sector, requiring businesses to strengthen customer checks, monitor transactions and report suspicious activity.

Osama Khaled Boodai, Minister of Commerce and Industry issued two decisions setting out risk-based compliance requirements for businesses operating in the two sectors.

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Under Decision No. 172, companies dealing in gold, precious stones and precious metals must establish internal controls based on their exposure to money laundering and terrorism financing risks.

Businesses are required to conduct due diligence on customers and beneficial owners, monitor transactions, report suspicious activity, retain relevant records and provide employees with appropriate training.

Decision No. 173 imposes similar requirements on real estate brokers and intermediaries, including verifying customers and beneficial owners and understanding corporate ownership and control structures.

Real estate businesses must also maintain relevant records for at least five years and report suspicious transactions to the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit.

The measures place greater responsibility on businesses in both sectors to identify potential risks, scrutinise transactions and ensure compliance with Kuwait’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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