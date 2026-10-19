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Kuwait shuts five healthcare facilities, suspends laboratory over patient safety violations

Health Minister orders closures over unlicensed procedures and safety breaches

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Patient safety concerns prompt Kuwait to shut five health facilities and suspend lab operations over serious patient safety violations.
Patient safety concerns prompt Kuwait to shut five health facilities and suspend lab operations over serious patient safety violations.
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Dubai: Kuwait' has ordered the closure of five private healthcare facilities and the suspension of laboratory operations at a sixth facility following inspections that uncovered violations potentially endangering patient safety.

The decision was issued by Dr Ahmad Al Awadh, Minister of Health, according to the state news agency Kuna.

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The measures affect two health centres, a dispensary, a dental centre and a private clinic, while laboratory activities at another dispensary have been suspended.

The Ministry of Health said that the closures and suspension would remain in force until the medical liability authority completes the necessary procedures and investigations.

Inspectors identified several breaches of professional regulations, including a nurse performing a laser procedure on a patient without the required authorisation and a dentist conducting X-ray examinations without a licence to practise radiology.

Other facilities were found to be providing services or advertising medical specialities beyond the scope of their approved licences.

At one laboratory, inspectors discovered a malfunctioning air-conditioning system and excessively high temperatures that could compromise the stability of samples and reagents and affect equipment performance.

Additional violations included expired medical materials and test tubes, failure to comply with personal protective equipment requirements, improper handling of sharp instruments and contaminated materials, and shortcomings in quality control and equipment maintenance.

The ministry also reported inadequate administrative supervision and the continued provision or advertisement of unlicensed medical services and specialities.

The measures were taken to safeguard patients and ensure compliance with healthcare regulations, the ministry said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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