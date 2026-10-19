Health Minister orders closures over unlicensed procedures and safety breaches
Dubai: Kuwait' has ordered the closure of five private healthcare facilities and the suspension of laboratory operations at a sixth facility following inspections that uncovered violations potentially endangering patient safety.
The decision was issued by Dr Ahmad Al Awadh, Minister of Health, according to the state news agency Kuna.
The measures affect two health centres, a dispensary, a dental centre and a private clinic, while laboratory activities at another dispensary have been suspended.
The Ministry of Health said that the closures and suspension would remain in force until the medical liability authority completes the necessary procedures and investigations.
Inspectors identified several breaches of professional regulations, including a nurse performing a laser procedure on a patient without the required authorisation and a dentist conducting X-ray examinations without a licence to practise radiology.
Other facilities were found to be providing services or advertising medical specialities beyond the scope of their approved licences.
At one laboratory, inspectors discovered a malfunctioning air-conditioning system and excessively high temperatures that could compromise the stability of samples and reagents and affect equipment performance.
Additional violations included expired medical materials and test tubes, failure to comply with personal protective equipment requirements, improper handling of sharp instruments and contaminated materials, and shortcomings in quality control and equipment maintenance.
The ministry also reported inadequate administrative supervision and the continued provision or advertisement of unlicensed medical services and specialities.
The measures were taken to safeguard patients and ensure compliance with healthcare regulations, the ministry said.