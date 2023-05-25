Cairo: Kuwait has said a ban it earlier imposed on issuing visas for Filipino workers remains in place after Kuwaiti and Philippine officials failed to resolve a labour row.

Earlier this month, Kuwait announced suspending the issuance of all visas for Filipino workers in reaction to what it said Philippine authorities’ failure to comply with a labour agreement previously reached between the two countries. Kuwait blamed the ban on what it called “wrong practices” made by the Philippine embassy and crimes committed by some members of the Filipino community against Kuwaitis.

“Kuwait’s sovereignty and its people’s dignity are a red line,” Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talal Al Khalid was quoted as saying in a statement by the Kuwaiti Public Authority of Manpower (PAM).

Kuwait is committed to international accords signed between the two countries and continues renewal for Filipinos holding valid residency permits, who want to continue to work in the country, according to the official.

Philippine violations mentioned by PAM included suggesting to domestic labour recruitment offices to withdraw house workers from Kuwaitis’ households on the pretext that their employment contracts were completed; putting pressure on employers with undesirable conditions on renewing contracts; and directly contacting Kuwaiti citizens and recruitment offices to check with the Philippine embassy, thus circumventing competent agencies in Kuwait.

PAM also cited “inappropriate treatment” given to Kuwaiti citizens checking with the Philippine embassy upon its request.

The embassy was accused of sheltering workers although some of them are violators of Kuwait’s residency law, or have been registered as absentees.

Requirements

Kuwait has set a number of conditions for resolving the dispute with the Philippines after the latter’s government requested talks.

They included an acknowledgment on the part of the Philippine embassy of committing violations and infringement of Kuwaiti laws, and making an official pledge of not repeating them in the future.

The embassy is also requested to notify the Philippine government of the acknowledgment and pledge that will have to be published in official media, PAM has said.

Should these conditions be accepted by the Philippine side, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry would evaluate the situation and follow up on the embassy’s abidance by security regulations for at least three months and then decides what it sees fit.

The requirements were at the centre of talks held in Kuwait with the Philippine delegation.

Following the talks, the Philippine side asked for 72 hours to check with Manila on the conditions set by the Kuwaiti side. Later, the Philippines rejected them, according to PAM.

As a result, Kuwait said its decision to suspend issuing all visas for Filipinos will continue “until further notice”.