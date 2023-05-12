Dubai: Kuwait has introduced new restrictions on passengers coming from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, barring them from bringing foodstuff of unknown origin or homemade products into the country.
The General Administration of Customs announced the measures, which were based on recommendations from the Common Diseases Committee between Humans and Animals.
The committee has been monitoring diseases in neighbouring countries and issued guidelines to prevent their spread.
Acting Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Sami Mohammad Al Kandari, has issued customs instructions outlining the preventive measures. Passengers will be allowed to bring in food products only if they are packaged by food-producing establishments.