A total of 2,162 individuals have had their Kuwaiti citizenship revoked following a decision by the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which is chaired by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior.

This latest group is part of an ongoing effort by the Kuwaiti government to revoke the nationalities of thousands of people found guilty of forgery or violations of nationality law.

Recently, Kuwait revoked the citizenship of two prominent entertainers, actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal, as part of a broader wave of nationality withdrawals.