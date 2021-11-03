Cairo: While Kuwait has started receiving applications for different types of entry visas after it relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions, citizens of seven countries are, however, excluded from the process, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
Nationals of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Sudan cannot obtain commercial, work or dependency visas without consent from the Kuwaiti interior minister, Al Rai reported, citing security sources.
No reasons were immediately given to explain the restriction.
Moreover, Kuwait has halted issuing a tourist visa for some nationalities who in the past could obtain such a visa on arrival at the airport, the sources said.
Instead, tourist visas will be available online via the Interior Ministry’s website after applying with the required documents, including a certificate proving inoculation against COVID-19, they added.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government eased virus-related restrictions for the fully vaccinated people and reissuing all types of entry visas to the country.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, Kuwait has allowed the entry of expatriates as long as they have received two doses of a vaccine recognised by Kuwait. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.