Dubai: An average of 15 female Kuwaitis have got divorced every day in the past five years in Kuwait, local media reported. According to the Central Statistics Department, divorce cases have increased in the last five years. From 2016 to 2020, the daily divorce rates reached to 20, 15 of which were related to Kuwaiti female citizens while the remaining five are for expat women.
However, there was a slight decrease in the number of divorce cases recorded last year compared to the previous years due to the pandemic, Al Rai newspaper reported.
In total, the number of divorce cases during past five years reached 36,345, including 26,576 cases for Kuwaiti women. According to nationality of husbands, 26,576 Kuwaiti women were divorced by 22,626 Kuwaiti men and 3,950 non-Kuwaiti husbands who made 15 per cent.
2016: 7,223 divorce cases were recorded, including 5,259 cases for Kuwaiti women who were married to 4,386 Kuwaiti men and 873 non-Kuwaiti men.
2017: 7,433 divorce cases were reported, including 5,402 cases for Kuwaiti women who were married to 4,510 Kuwaiti men and 892 expats.
2018: 7,869 divorce cases were recorded, including 5,764 cases for Kuwaiti women who were married to 4,839 Kuwaiti men and 925 non-Kuwaiti men.
2019: 7,888 divorce cases were recorded, including 5,857 cases for Kuwaiti women who were married to 4,938 Kuwaiti husbands and 919 non-Kuwaiti men.
2020: 5,932 divorce cases were reported, including 4,294 cases for Kuwaiti women who were married to 3,953 Kuwaiti men and 341 non-Kuwaiti men.