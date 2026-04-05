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Kuwait Petroleum reports drone attack on facilities, no casualties

Kuwait Fire Force and company teams quickly contain fires at facilities after drone attack

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Kuwait Petroleum reports drone attack on facilities, no casualties

Dubai: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed on Sunday that several of its operational facilities, including those of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), were targeted in a drone attack. The assault caused fires and significant material damage.

Emergency and firefighting teams from the affected companies, supported by the Kuwait Fire Force, immediately implemented approved response plans. Their swift action contained the fires and prevented them from spreading to other facilities.

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KPC confirmed that no human casualties were reported and emphasized that all necessary precautionary measures were in place to safeguard personnel and secure the facilities. The corporation is working closely with relevant authorities to assess the extent of the damage.

In a statement, KPC reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of safety and security, stressing the importance of preparedness in protecting the nation’s critical energy infrastructure.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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