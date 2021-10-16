Dubai: A new travel crisis is looming on the horizon in Kuwait after many names of people vaccinated were found to be different in vaccination cards than in passports and civil IDs, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the problem appeared in particular when people travelling to London were denied boarding. They were forced to return home after authorities discovered the Latin characters in the passports names did not match the vaccination certificates.
Accordingly, the visa with which the traveller will enter the country and the PCR certificate will not be identical.
Passengers who were turned back due to errors in names expressed their frustration over their loss of large sums of money for tickets, hotel reservations, PCR test fee and wondered why does the Ministry of Health did not have an office at the airport to correct such errors.
"Why aren’t there electronic solutions by communicating (online) for correcting names instead of turning away passengers from the airport and informing them to check with the vaccination centre in Mishref to correct the names, they asked.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health stated that “there is a link between the National Vaccination Campaign and the Public Authority for Civil Information for the data of vaccinators, which appears automatically on the registration site, as soon as the civil number and serial number are entered upon registration."
The ministry added that “any data in the vaccination certificate can be modified by visiting the Kuwait Centre for COVID-19 Vaccination in Mishref.