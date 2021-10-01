Dubai: A Nepalese couple has been arrested in Kuwait for dumping a new born baby boy into a garbage container, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the couple were nabbed after a Filipino worker saw them moving suspiciously near the garbage bin in Al Farwaniyah city with what looked like a new born baby and informed the police.
Acting upon that report, Al Farwaniyah police reached the scene and discovered the dumped object was a baby boy. They launched investigation and managed to arrest the couple in a short time.
The duo will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal actions.
This is not the first time a baby has been dumped in garbage in Kuwait. Last year, the Mubarak Al Kabir police arrested an unidentified person in connection with dumping a newborn baby near a garbage bin.
The child was allegedly placed inside a paper carton. The Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspect and closed the case.