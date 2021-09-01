Kuwait City: The official spokesman and the director of the Public Relations department at the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait, Aseel Al Mazyed, announced they have launched an online platform for employers to conduct visa related transactions, local media reported.
Al Mazyed said in a press statement that employers will be able to apply for work permits for their employees and change workers from one sector to another via the online platform.
In addition, entrepreneurs can submit a request to open a new file via the authority’s electronic service portal.
She explained that the platform was established to make it easier for business owners to complete their transactions and review relevant the status of their procedures.