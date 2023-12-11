Dubai: Effective Monday, Kuwait has transitioned to electronic driving licenses for expatriates, following Ministerial Resolution No. (410) of 2023.
The resolution, approved by Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, sets a one-year validity for these licences with renewal options.
The initiative, directed at the General Traffic Department, eliminates the need for physical licence copies.
Expats can renew their licenses electronically through the Ministry of Interior’s website or the “Sahel” government app. The “Kuwait Mobile ID” section within the app will activate the new licenses.
Residents can check their licence status via the “Kuwait Mobile ID” app, where a green mark indicates validity and a red mark signals expiration.
This move excludes domestic and international truck drivers.
Kuwait residents travelling abroad must use licenses from their respective countries.
The shift to digital licenses aims to enhance efficiency and reduce paperwork, aligning with Kuwait’s digital transformation goals.