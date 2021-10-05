Cairo: Kuwait has decided to offer facilities for food security sectors in issuing entry visas for trade visits and work permits, local media reported.
A ministerial committee in charge of tackling COVID-19 in Kuwait has agreed on offering the facilities for activities related to farms, restaurants, catering, bakeries, fishing, cattle and poultry breeding, dairy production, food marketing and water bottling firms. Details of the facilities were not disclosed.
The committee has stressed the necessity of complying with vaccination and health rules set by the government for passengers.
Kuwait is experiencing labour shortages in some professions as a result of restrictions prompted by the global pandemic and the departure of many foreign workers from the country as a result of economic fallout.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, Kuwait has allowed the entry of expatriates as long as they have received two doses of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Passengers who have taken two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.