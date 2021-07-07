Dubai: An Egyptian expatriate worker in Kuwait stabbed to death his countryman after a heated brawl erupted at their accommodation, local media reported.
The Interior Ministry’s operation room received a report of a fight between Egyptian workers living in a bachelors’ accommodation. Police arrived at the scene where they found the 54-year-old man lying on the floor bleeding heavily.
The victim was allegedly stabbed and rushed to hospital, but he died on the way. The victim’s body was transferred to the forensic department.
The suspect was arrested and referred to public prosecution pending further investigation and trial.
Investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.